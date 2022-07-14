PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) reports a student-made ice cream from the Creamery has won the American Society of Animal Sciences’ coveted Big Scoop!
The winning ice cream, Huckleberry Ripple, marks the fifth time and second year in a row a WSU flavor has won over the hearts and tongues of judges since 2015. The sweet treat was made with milk from WSU student-run dairy and is a top seller at WSU's Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe.
According to WSU, students learning about the dairy industry from the university's Knott Dairy Center manage a 170-cow herd, milking twice a day and delivering a half-million gallons to the Creamery on the Pullman campus. Students there go on to make 250,000 cans of cheeses, including Cougar Gold cheddar, in addition to 22,000 gallons of ice cream annually.
A product of student innovation and regional taste, the Huckleberry Ripple undoubtedly earned its top honor! The program will receive around $1,000 in prize money for use on student activities, as well as a trophy to proudly display.
If you're hankering for a scoop, head to Ferdinand's and treat yourself! Find Cougar-made ice cream and cheeses at the WSU Creamery website, and learn about student opportunities in WSU’s Animal Sciences department.