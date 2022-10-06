OLYMPIA, Wash. - The 2022 Student Mock Elections will run from Oct. 6 to Nov. 8.
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is encouraging students and teachers from around the state to take part in the event.
The Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
Students have the chance to vote on actual races and measures pertinent to their daily lives, or an alternate version with fictional issues.
“The Student Mock Election is an interactive, educational program that helps students learn more about our elections and enables them to become more informed and involved citizens,” said Assistant Secretary of State Trova O’Heffernan. “Teachers have access to several unique resources and tools to help teach young people how to make civic engagement a lifelong habit.”
In Washington state, 16- and 17-year-olds can sign up as Future Voters and be automatically registered to vote when they become eligible. More information about the Future Voter program, including qualifications and how to register, is available here.
The mock election comes amid National Voter Education Week (NVEW), a nonpartisan voter education campaign held the first week of October that equips voters with the tools, information and confidence they need to cast their ballots. More information is available at votereducationweek.org