OLYMPIA, Wash. - According to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) there's been a trend in raising test scores after returning to in-person learning.
The spring state testing results show 70% of Washington state students were proficient or made significant progress compared to fall 2021.
After remote learning began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students across Washington began reporting lower test scores in all subjects.
"There is no question that COVID-19 significantly impacted the learning environment. The disruptions of remote learning, quarantine and isolation, and transitioning back in person after periods of learning remotely are evident in the decrease in proficiency from spring 2019 to spring 2022," Superintendent of OSPI Chris Reykdal said.
According to OSPI, Washington schools are working hard to continue providing students with academic and mental health services to continue supporting students through the transition back into in-person learning.