Student beware, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are using the SAT test as a front to steal money.
According to the BBB, students or parents are receiving unsolicited calls from people claiming to be from the College Board. The caller claims to be confirming your address so they can send test prep materials.
The BBB said it seems believable but there is a catch.
The caller needs you to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars, for the materials. They claim it will be refunded when the materials are returned. Unfortunately, if you provide your address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and your deposit will never be refunded.
The BBB said to make sure to understand the College Board's practices. The board will never ask for your bank or credit card information over the phone or via email.