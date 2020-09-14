COEUR D'ALENE, ID - School is back in session in Coeur d'Alene on Monday, with the Coeur d'Alene school district choosing to go forward with in-person learning, with some stipulations.
Students are only at schools in-person two days per week, the other three, they spend at home learning virtually. Other COVID-19 precautions include mandatory mask wearing and social distancing within classrooms.
"They're doing an amazing job keeping us distanced and maintaining cleanliness and stuff," Lake City High School senior Chloe Flechsing told KHQ, "So I think we're doing good."
Another student told us that he doesn't like wearing masks at school, and that it feels different from years prior.
"I just don't like it.... masks... I don't know," Lake City sophomore Adell Arch told us, "It doesn't feel normal like it used to be, like old school last year. It doesn't feel like that."
The return to in-person learning follows a summer where a many school districts, especially in Washington, chose to start the year entirely online, waiting for cases of COVID-19 to go down before returning to schools.
"I think we were all just confused about what we were going to do," Lake City senior Jack Kiesbuy told KHQ," So we were just like... 5 months of summer instead of 3."
Dallas Dixon, a Lake City senior telling KHQ that he estimated close to 100% of students followed the mask and social distancing rules on day one.
"Oh I think it's at least 95 percent, guaranteed 95 percent, maybe 96."
Students with a last name that starts with a letter A-K are in person at Coeur d'Alene school district schools Monday and Tuesday, students with last names L-Z are in person Thursday and Friday.
