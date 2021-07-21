COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Students in Coeur d'Alene can get a free backpack from TCC and Wireless Zone stores between 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 1.
The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other school supplies. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first come, first serve basis.
This is a part of a nationwide effort to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families. Since 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to kids across the U.S.
For a list of participating locations in Idaho, click here.