Students organize walkout over masks at Mt. Spokane High School

MEAD, Wash. - Students at Mt. Spokane High School have organized a walkout for Friday over the mask mandate in place.
Students posted on Instagram that they wanted to have a peaceful protest starting at 7:40 a.m. and parents would be available to support children in their walkout.
A person familiar with the situation said students protesting will be sent to the atrium/theater and will be allowed to go back to class whenever they choose to mask up. It was originally believed they would be sent home. It’s unclear if that’s still the case.
The school district did send a message to KHQ saying:
As we heard on Wednesday, Governor Inslee said he will have more information next week regarding the mask mandate. We look forward to when masks are optional so that our parents and families can decide what is best for them. Overall, the pandemic has taken a toll on our students, and returning to more normalcy will make a positive difference in their social and emotional well-being.
KHQ reporters were asked to leave school district property before the protest could begin per the superintendent.
The 10-day average case load at Mt. Spokane is 22 cases among students and 2 among staff.
The superintendent has kicked us off school district property. Around five parents are standing outside with signs and flags. https://t.co/dtm7ywJUbT— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 11, 2022