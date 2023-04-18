CHENEY, Wash. - What started off as a typical dance practice for Eastern Washington University (EWU) became something very different.
Last week members of the Black Student Union at EWU found racist and disparaging comments in their dance studio. We spoke to Kurtis Robinson, the President of the NAACP in Spokane, and other members of the dance team who discovered the racist slur.
Sierra Alexander, the President of the Black Student Union & Graduate Student Diversity Coordinator, says that this is not the first time incidents like this have happened on campus. She believes this act of vandalism was directed at the dance group.
"We definitely feel like this is intentional. We feel like it was an intimidation tactic. We feel like this was something that happened and was written for us to see it. It does not take a rocket scientist to notice that we use this and have been using this space for five months, and we definitely feel like this was targeted," Alexander said.
She continued to day how the slur was more than shocking for the entirety of the dance team.
"It was very tough seeing that, you know anti-Black racist slur, like that hard E-R very definite written in sharpie. It's hard because, for some of us, and people on dance team, they have never experienced something like that."
Alexander added that this has not deterred them from hosting their upcoming event, The Royalty Ball, "this event has not shaken us or scared us, or kept us out of the dance studio. We will be practicing today; we will continue on with the Ball. We are using this as a rallying point for our black students."
Kurtis Robinson is the President of the NAACP in Spokane and says that the incident sheds light on the gaps establishments have in addressing these events.
"When Our institutions and our society do not maintain a systemic, sustained engagement and getting in front of this. We are turning around and giving it a pass," Robinson said.
We spoke to campus police, who say they are investigating the incident and are reviewing the timeline of when the studio was open to the general student public.
For more information on the Eastern Washington University's Black Student Society, email salexander6@ewu.edu.