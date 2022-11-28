MOSCOW, Idaho - As the snow coats Moscow with a sense of peace, students return to campus. Some feel good and others are on edge as the Moscow Police Department continues to search for a suspect.
“All three of our roommates were in shock when we got the Vandal Alert text,” student Ashley Kerby said.
A shock that continues to linger - now 14 days into the investigation. Still, no weapon or suspect has been found.
“Shock, sadness, fear.”
All words Amy Pope, house mom and cook for Theta Chi Fraternity, says describes this whole investigation, yet, she says she feels safe on campus.
“It’s Moscow. We have a sense of community and pride. We take care of each other,” Pope said.
Pope says the extra security and patrolling also helps. The same goes for Micah Harden, a first-year at the University of Idaho.
“You can’t really go anywhere without seeing law enforcement. It feels almost safer because there's more law enforcement around,” Harden said.
Idaho State Police has been patrolling the area as Moscow Police continues their investigation.
With a suspect still on the loose, and some students not returning to campus, Ashley Kerby, a senior says she’s been taking extra precautions.
“I definitely feel a little bit nervous being back on campus by myself. I have an evening class that I go walk to in the dark and walk home in the dark, and I have my roommate take that to me now and I also have some extra self-defense that I brought back to campus with me,” Kerby said.
Kerby says she went to purchase bear spray Monday but had a hard time finding it around town.
With so much uncertainty on campus, one thing is certain to students. They say the U of I has stepped up to provide every resource necessary.
“I went to class today and a lot of my teachers and a lot of my teachers were super flexible. If you need an extension, they’ll set you up. They want everyone to feel safe and everyone to feel comfortable,” Harden said.
“I do think that most of my professors have been working with me on if I want to return to class or not and I know that they’ve been doing the same for a lot of other people,” Kerby said.
The university has a vigil scheduled for Wednesday at five o’clock. NonStop Local’s North Idaho Reporter will be in Moscow for the foreseeable future, following this case very closely.