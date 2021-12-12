SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a local artist in need of free studio space, you'd best make like a bee and get busy! The Hive is now accepting applications for its next round of resident artists.
For those who may not yet be aware, The Hive is a unique addition to the Spokane Public Library facilities. There are no books or computers there. Instead, the community is encouraged to learn in more collaborative and unique ways.
The space provides meeting and conference rooms, free to use by small groups, private businesses, civic or professional organizations, community clubs, educators, and more. Whether doing demonstrations, training educators, or brainstorming ideas, The Hive offers a collaborative, accessible space for the easy exchange of knowledge.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect is the artist residency program. As any artist can tell you (or anyone who has lived with one), the creation process often requires a good deal of space. While every artist would ideally love to rent the space they need, it is often cost-prohibitive and far beyond the means of the artist. Plus, every dollar spent on real estate is one less dollar going towards art supplies or basic necessities, two things no creator ever wants to do without.
Here, The Hive offers a symbiotic solution--artists may have an entire studio space free of charge, on the condition they allow scheduled tours and provide instruction of their craft, offering another invaluable asset--unique and varied art lessons free to the public.
It doesn't matter if the artist is a sculptor, a tailor, a musician, or a writer, The Hive values their skill all the same. This indiscriminate approach allows for a constantly changing variety of art disciplines to offer the community.
It isn't just space the artist gets, though. There's also the priceless benefit of networking, a free and public space to display their work, and assistance in planning programs to help with community engagement.
All in all, The Hive is a facility unlike any other we've had in Spokane, with a focus on enriching the community and sharing knowledge in very exciting ways. And if you're an artist in need of space or publicity, now's the time to throw your name in the hat. Residencies are offered at the artist's choice between one and six months. Registration will end at midnight on Jan. 9, so be sure to get it in before then!
An open house for those wanting to tour the space will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m.