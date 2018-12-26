It's a study 15 years in the making and the results are sure to leave those who enjoy coffee and alcohol with smiles on their faces.
"People who drink alcohol and coffee live longer" was the headline trending around news feeds Wednesday morning. So drink up!
Oh, you'd like to know more? Ok.
In 2003, researchers at UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders began looking at what makes people live past 90.
The results, simplified, showed that participants who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who avoided either drink. To add on to that, participants who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than those were normal or underweight in their 70s.
The key phrase in the findings is those "who drank moderate amounts" of coffee and alcohol lived longer. As a coffee and alcohol drinker, I needed to know what moderate was defined as, because the study did not outline that. However, the CDC defines "moderate" alcohol use as 1 drink per day for women and 2 drinks per day for men. Also important to note, that is not an average. In other words, you can't drink 14 beers on Sunday watching the Seahawks and average that out over 7 days to reach the 2 per day criteria.
Although not as fun, I decided to check on what constituted as "moderate" coffee intake as well. The Mayo Clinic defined a safe amount of caffeine to be 400 mg a day, which is about four cups of brewed coffee.
So… drink up! In moderation. In the meantime, based on this study...