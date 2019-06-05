Dog Riverside State Park (Brad Wall's dog)
Brad Wall - KHQ Web Producer

It ain't so ruff right meow to be a pet in Washington, as a study by Safewise called the state one of the five most pet-friendly in the U.S.

The Evergreen State comes in at No. 5 on the list, with fellow Pacific Northwest state Oregon ranking first. California (4), Maine (3) and runner-up Colorado round out the Top 5.

"Washington takes pet-friendliness to Olympic proportions—hundreds of dog parks, hiking trails and pet-friendly beaches that’ll get you and your pets outside and in nature," the study explains.

Most pet-friendly states in US

Idaho comes in at No. 40 on the list, just staying out of the top 10 for "least pet-friendly states."

In further explanation of Washington's high ranking, Safewise says, "Beautiful scenery and new smells aren’t all Washington has to offer. You can also adopt new four-legged friends from any of the 60 no-kill shelters across the state."

The study takes multiple factors into consideration including anti-abuse laws, veterinarians, no-kill shelters and pet-friendly restaurants,hotels or activities. Sources for the study include BringFido, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Bureau of Labor Statistics and nOkill Network.

Tags

Recommended for you