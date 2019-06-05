It ain't so ruff right meow to be a pet in Washington, as a study by Safewise called the state one of the five most pet-friendly in the U.S.
The Evergreen State comes in at No. 5 on the list, with fellow Pacific Northwest state Oregon ranking first. California (4), Maine (3) and runner-up Colorado round out the Top 5.
"Washington takes pet-friendliness to Olympic proportions—hundreds of dog parks, hiking trails and pet-friendly beaches that’ll get you and your pets outside and in nature," the study explains.
Idaho comes in at No. 40 on the list, just staying out of the top 10 for "least pet-friendly states."
In further explanation of Washington's high ranking, Safewise says, "Beautiful scenery and new smells aren’t all Washington has to offer. You can also adopt new four-legged friends from any of the 60 no-kill shelters across the state."
The study takes multiple factors into consideration including anti-abuse laws, veterinarians, no-kill shelters and pet-friendly restaurants,hotels or activities. Sources for the study include BringFido, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Bureau of Labor Statistics and nOkill Network.