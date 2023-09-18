OLYMPIA, Wash. — For the first time in 20 years, a statewide litter study has catalogued the debris that ended up on Washington's roads and public areas. And to no surprise it found A LOT of trash.
The study done by the Washington Department of Ecology, found an average of 8,112 pieces of litter per mile on roadways last spring.
There was nearly 38 million pounds of litter estimated to accumulate on Washington roads and public areas each year. That is almost five pounds of litter for every single residents in the state.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the most beautiful state in the country marred by litter,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Too often, we see people point the finger at others when it comes to litter. The truth is, we all need to do our part to prevent litter – whether that’s keeping a trash bag in our car or strapping down cargo to prevent accidents. A few simple steps can make a big difference for everyone in Washington.”
The most common items found include:
- Cigarette butts
- Food wrappers
- Snack bags
- Glass bottles
- Construction and demolition debris
We are all responsible for the litter accumulation over the years! Research shows that 75% of Washingtonians choose to do the right thing and not litter.
The most common excuse is simply not having a litter bag in their vehicle or the equipment needed to properly cover and secure their load.
"It's no surprise to us that litter is a serious challenge for our state. Ecology and our partners have already picked up over 6 million pounds of litter in the first half of this year – nearly an all-time high," said Laura Watson, Ecology’s director, "But we can’t clean our way out of this. This new data really underscores the work we still have ahead of us and the importance of preventing litter at the source."
Things are looking up, new funding from the Legislature will increase the resources the state puts towards litter pickup and prevention.
Debris on the road have caused more than 300 traffic collisions and 30 injuries each year in Washington.
This month, Ecology, WSDOT, State Patrol and Washington Safety Commission will expand the state’s We Keep WA Litter Free prevention campaign.
We can all do our part to decrease the amount of trash and debris that accumulate on our roads every year. Before you get into your car, make sure you have a designated bag for trash so you can easily dispose of it as you make it safely to your location!