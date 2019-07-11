Many babies may be getting a surgery they do not need.
Massachusetts researchers evaluated 115 newborns who were referred for frenotomy. The purpose of the surgery is to correct the condition Ankyloglossia, also known as "tongue-tie" or "upper-lip tether."
That is when a piece of tissue connects the tongue too tightly to the bottom of the mouth, which can cause problems with breastfeeding.
However, 63 percent of the babies ended up not needing the surgical procedure.
Doctors say the babies were eventually able to successfully breastfeed following a feeding evaluation.
According to the Kids' Inpatient Database, tongue-tie surgeries increased from 1,279 in 1997 to 12,406 in 2012.
The researchers say there is no strong data that shows these surgical procedures are effective for breastfeeding.