SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study finds that teens are getting hooked on something, and the numbers won't stop rising, it's vaping.
Right now, 21 percent of tenth graders said they vape, but only a third of these teens knew about the harmful effects.
If you don't know what vaping is, it's similar to an electronic cigarette. Depending on the brand of vape pen, it can be odorless, have different flavors, and each liquid can range from low to high on the amount of nicotine.
Doctors who were a part of this study are saying they're worried that teens have easy access to getting vape pens, even though the law in Washington says you're supposed to be 18 to buy it.
The study says some vapor liquids contain the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, and 21 percent of those tenth graders who vape, said they also use marijuana in their pen.
Doctors are urging parents to talk with their teens about how vaping can harm a developing brain, and risk addiction to other nicotine drugs.