AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights and the surrounding West Plains area is being called a "childcare desert" with few options for working parents.
The city conducted a study in partnership with the state to evaluate the need for childcare and early-learning needs.
Over 80% of survey respondents in the area said they have their children stay home with them or their spouse despite needing childcare.
At least half of respondents told surveyors that at least one adult in their household has been without work since they needed to take care of children.
The overwhelming need for more licensed childcare facilities can be blamed on the city's rapid commercial and residential growth, according to the study.
For short-term relief, the study recommended that Airway Heights secure funding to renovate an existing building for use as a childcare facility.
“Access to child care is one of the most crucial investments we can make to strengthen our communities,” said Dr. Lisa Brown, Director of the state’s Department of Commerce. “We commend the City of Airway Heights for its leadership in convening a diverse coalition to understand opportunities to expand child care in the rapidly growing West Plains area. Commerce will continue to support community-driven efforts like this so that children and families – our current and future workforce – and local economies will thrive.”