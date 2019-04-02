If you need a bit of a boost, you might just be able to "think" about coffee.
A new study out of the University of Toronto looked at the effects on the brain, when people just thought about coffee.
Researchers found, for some people, the act of visualizing coffee activated parts of the brain into an alert and attentive state.
According to the findings, the people who were likely to see brain activity increase with coffee thoughts were from countries or parts of the world where drinking coffee is an active part of the culture.
Participants from some eastern cultures, for example, where coffee isn't as popular, didn't get the same boost.