PULLMAN, Wash. - A new study from Washington State University found bullying of LGBTQ+ students happens at a higher rate in politically conservative districts.
The study looked at voting record relationships among school districts in the 2016 presidential election, bullying experiences in schools and mental health outcomes of LGBTQ+ youth in the state.
Nearly 50,000 students in grades 8 - 12 were surveyed for the study. In total, 20% or nearly 10,000 students, identified as being LGBTQ+.
LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk for psychological distress and suicidality as a result of bullying in conservative areas.
Students in conservative areas also reported teachers were less likely to intervene in bullying compared to students in liberal voting districts.
“This project highlights an inequity that is not talked about a lot," said Paul Kwon, professor of psychology at Washington State University and co-author of the study. "[It] shows the need for more explicit and inclusive anti-bullying legislation and policies that help mitigate the risks to LGBTQ+ youth regardless of district political attitudes.”