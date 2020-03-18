SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an Inland Northwest sweep for Coeur d'Alene and Spokane, with a study naming them both the fittest cities in their respective states.
Insurify released its list of "2020 Fittest Cities" awards, with Coeur d'Alene earning the honors in Idaho and Spokane earning the award for Washington.
Insurify says the awards go to the top city in each state that demonstrates exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of its residents.
Insurify analyzed communities in each state for the availability and accessibility of outdoor recreation areas, and for the proportion of community members working in jobs that promote health and fitness or that demand significant physical activity. The top cities were identified through a proprietary scoring algorithm incorporating data from Insurify, an insurance comparison platform, The Trust for Public Land, and Niche.
“Not only is physical fitness beneficial for a myriad of health reasons, but studies have also shown that regular exercise and physical fitness increase productivity in the workplace,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award honors one city in every state whose residents and institutions are dedicated to their own and others’ wellbeing through health and fitness.”
