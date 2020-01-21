A study found that Washingtonians are dealing with some of the worst commuting or traveling experiences, naming the Evergreen State as one of the worst in the country to drive in.
According to the study by WalletHub, Washington ranked 48th on the list of "Best & Worst Driving States," only sitting ahead of Rhode Island and Hawaii.
In order to determine the states with the most positive driving experiences, 31 key indicators of a positive commute were used in the study. The data set ranged from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Washington ranked below No. 47 California on the list with a score of 50.05. Washington ranked 48th in "Cost of Ownership & Maintenance," 35th in "Traffic & Infrastructure," 19th in "Safety," and 13th in "Access to Vehicles & Maintenance."
The Evergreen State additionally ranked below average in several metrics like share of rush-hour traffic congestion (32), car theft rate (43), average gas prices (48), auto maintenance costs (40) and road quality (44).
PNW neighboring states Oregon (16th) and Idaho (17th) ranked in the upper half of study. Idaho had the second-best Traffic & Infrastructure ranking, while Oregon ranked in the top 12 in both Safety and Traffic & Infrastructure.
Iowa ranked as the best state to drive in for the study with a score of 64.44, ranking in the top 10 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance as well as Traffic & Infrastructure. Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas and Nebraska rounded out the top 5.
