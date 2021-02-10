weight loss

A new study shows an obesity drug may be able to cut weight by 20%, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial shows that adults who are overweight see weight loss with a once-weekly treatment of the drug Semaglutide.

People in the trial who received Semaglutide saw a body weight loss of 14.9% after 68 weeks. The placebo group only saw a 2.4% body weight loss. 

The drug works by leading the brain to reduce the feeling of hunger. 

The two groups in the study also participated in a "lifestyle intervention" that is associated with a sustained reduction in body weight, such as a diet and exercise. 

The use of the drug to treat obesity has been submitted to the US Food and  Drug Administration. 

