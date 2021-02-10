A new study shows an obesity drug may be able to cut weight by 20%, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
The trial shows that adults who are overweight see weight loss with a once-weekly treatment of the drug Semaglutide.
People in the trial who received Semaglutide saw a body weight loss of 14.9% after 68 weeks. The placebo group only saw a 2.4% body weight loss.
The drug works by leading the brain to reduce the feeling of hunger.
The two groups in the study also participated in a "lifestyle intervention" that is associated with a sustained reduction in body weight, such as a diet and exercise.
The use of the drug to treat obesity has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.