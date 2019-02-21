Sleeping

When it comes to states where people get the best night's sleep, Idaho comes out near the top, while Hawaii wakes up on the wrong side of the bed.

Using new data from the CDC, State News has ranked each state by the percentage of people getting at least 7 hours of shut eye.

Idaho is ranked #5, with 69.4 percent of people getting at least 7 hours of sleep.

In Hawaii, which comes in at the very bottom of the list, only 56.1 percent of people get at least 7 hours of sleep.

Check out the full list here:

  1. South Dakota - 71.6 percent
  2. Colorado - 71.5 percent
  3. Minnesota - 70.8 percent
  4. Nebraska - 69.6 percent
  5. Idaho - 69.4 percent
  6. Montana - 69.3 percent
  7. Utah - 69.2 percent
  8. Kansas - 69.1 percent
  9. Iowa - 69 percent
  10. Vermont 69 percent
  11. Wyoming - 68.7 percent
  12. Oregon - 68.3 percent
  13. North Dakota - 68.2 percent
  14. Washington - 68.2 percent 
  15. New Mexico - 68 percent
  16. District of Columbia - 67.8 percent
  17. Wisconsin - 67.8 percent
  18. North Carolina - 67.6 percent
  19. New Hampshire - 67.5 percent
  20. Maine - 67.1 percent
  21. Texas - 67 percent
  22. Arizona - 66.7 percent
  23. California - 66.4 percent
  24. Missouri - 66 percent 
  25. Illinois - 65.6 percent
  26. Massachusetts - 65.5 percent
  27. Alaska - 65 percent
  28. Connecticut - 64.8 percent
  29. Oklahoma - 64.3 percent
  30. Florida - 64.2 percent
  31. Virginia - 64 percent
  32. Nevada - 63.8 percent
  33. Louisiana - 63.7 percent
  34. Rhode Island - 63.3 percent
  35. Mississippi - 63 percent
  36. Tennessee - 62.9 percent
  37. New Jersey - 62.8 percent
  38. Arkansas 62.6 percent
  39. Pennsylvania - 62.5 percent
  40. Delaware - 62.4 percent
  41. Ohio - 62.1 percent
  42. New York - 61.6 percent
  43. West Virginia - 61.6 percent
  44. Indiana - 61.5 percent
  45. South Carolina - 61.5 percent
  46. Georgia - 61.3 percent
  47. Michigan 61.3 percent
  48. Alabama - 61.2 percent
  49. Maryland 61.6 percent
  50. Kentucky - 60.3 percent
  51. Hawaii - 56.1 percent

