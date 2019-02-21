When it comes to states where people get the best night's sleep, Idaho comes out near the top, while Hawaii wakes up on the wrong side of the bed.
Using new data from the CDC, State News has ranked each state by the percentage of people getting at least 7 hours of shut eye.
Idaho is ranked #5, with 69.4 percent of people getting at least 7 hours of sleep.
In Hawaii, which comes in at the very bottom of the list, only 56.1 percent of people get at least 7 hours of sleep.
Check out the full list here:
- South Dakota - 71.6 percent
- Colorado - 71.5 percent
- Minnesota - 70.8 percent
- Nebraska - 69.6 percent
- Idaho - 69.4 percent
- Montana - 69.3 percent
- Utah - 69.2 percent
- Kansas - 69.1 percent
- Iowa - 69 percent
- Vermont 69 percent
- Wyoming - 68.7 percent
- Oregon - 68.3 percent
- North Dakota - 68.2 percent
- Washington - 68.2 percent
- New Mexico - 68 percent
- District of Columbia - 67.8 percent
- Wisconsin - 67.8 percent
- North Carolina - 67.6 percent
- New Hampshire - 67.5 percent
- Maine - 67.1 percent
- Texas - 67 percent
- Arizona - 66.7 percent
- California - 66.4 percent
- Missouri - 66 percent
- Illinois - 65.6 percent
- Massachusetts - 65.5 percent
- Alaska - 65 percent
- Connecticut - 64.8 percent
- Oklahoma - 64.3 percent
- Florida - 64.2 percent
- Virginia - 64 percent
- Nevada - 63.8 percent
- Louisiana - 63.7 percent
- Rhode Island - 63.3 percent
- Mississippi - 63 percent
- Tennessee - 62.9 percent
- New Jersey - 62.8 percent
- Arkansas 62.6 percent
- Pennsylvania - 62.5 percent
- Delaware - 62.4 percent
- Ohio - 62.1 percent
- New York - 61.6 percent
- West Virginia - 61.6 percent
- Indiana - 61.5 percent
- South Carolina - 61.5 percent
- Georgia - 61.3 percent
- Michigan 61.3 percent
- Alabama - 61.2 percent
- Maryland 61.6 percent
- Kentucky - 60.3 percent
- Hawaii - 56.1 percent