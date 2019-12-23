A study from VerizonSpecials.com has revealed each state's favorite Christmas jingle. Researchers looked at the 23-most streamed Christmas songs on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song's Google search volume by state.
"Last Christmas," was the top choice by Washingtonians, while "The Christmas Song," ranked No. 1 in Idaho.
"Last Christmas" was originally recorded by Wham! and released in 1984. It has been covered by many artists since the original release.
"The Christmas Song" was recorded by the Nat King Cole Trio back in the 1940's. Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé have each recorded popular covers of the song.
"Jingle Bells" was the most popular choice in the country, representing 16 states. Feliz Navidad had the next most with six states.
"Winter Wonderland" was the top choice in Montana, while Oregon coincided with PNW neighbor Washington picking "Last Christmas."
