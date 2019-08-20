Idaho has been ranked as one of the worst states in the country for women's equality, according to a study.
WalletHub released it's 2019 study of "Best & Worst States for Women's Equality" Tuesday, with the Gem State coming in at 49th for the second-worst ranking in the country.
The study focused on three key dimensions in workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment. Among those dimensions were over a dozen metrics involving disparities like income, share of executive positions, share of minimum-wage workers, unemployment, advanced educational attainment, share of lawmakers and more.
Idaho had a score of 40.03, ranking 49th but was well ahead the worst state ranking in the country by Utah with a 25.10. Idaho ranked 44th in workplace environment, 49th in education and health, and 29th in political empowerment.
Washington sat at No. 22 in the study with a score of 56.58, while it ranked 41st in workplace environment and 40th in education and health, the Evergreen State had the third-best political empowerment ranking.