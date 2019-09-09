A new study has ranked Idaho as one of the happiest states in the country.
Idaho ranked just outside the top five on WalletHub's study, posting a total score of 60.51 to No. 5 New Jersey's 60.54. The research contained 31 key indicators of happiness, with data sets ranging from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.
Idaho had the top "Community & Environment" rank, and was No. 2 in "Work Environment" rank, but sat 33rd in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" rank.
Washington ranked 21st in the study with a score of 52.41, registering the No. 5 "Work Environment" rank but sitting 30th in both "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" and "Community & Environment.
Data in the study found Washingtonians have the highest sports participation rate and the fourth-highest income growth.
Hawaii topped the study with a score of 66.48, and Utah (65.93), Minnesota (65.57), California (64.11) and New Jersey (60.54) rounded out the top 5.
Montana came in at No. 31, while Oregon ranked 39th in the study.
West Virginia ranked as the least-happy state in the study with a score of 33.73, while Arkansas (34.07), Alaska (36.48), Mississippi (38.28) and Louisiana (38.41) also ranked in the bottom five.