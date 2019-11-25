A study is calling Idaho the "Dumbest state in America," or the "least smart" in kinder terms.
SafeHome.org released its study of the "Smartest States in America," with the Gem State coming in dead last in the rankings at No. 51, as the study included Washington D.C. among the states.
The study's methodology and formula takes things into account like college degrees, high school graduation, professional or advance degrees and test scores to factor into the smartest state rankings.
"Our analysis of the available data covering educational achievement and test scores found that the smartest U.S. state is New Jersey, and (sorry to this state) the dumbest one is Idaho," the report says.
Idaho had a score of 79.5, well behind No. 50 Oklahoma (97.8) and No. 49 New Mexico (113.8). The study saw 27 states above the average score of 221, but Washington was slightly below average ranking 29th with a score of 215.
Idaho ranked towards the bottom among states in some key data points like public high school graduation rate, percentage of residents 25+ with graduate/professional degrees and median SAT scores.
New Jersey was dubbed the "Smartest State" with a score of 337.8, outranking No. 2 Utah with a score of 324. Massachusetts (307.8), North Carolina (285.3) and Montana (274.5) rounded out the Top 5.
