A study has ranked Moscow as the best city to live in Idaho, while three other Inland Northwest cities cracked the top 10.
The study from Chamber of Commerce selected Moscow for the top spot on "Best Cities to Live in Idaho" for 2019 saying it has a strong "college town" feel as the University of Idaho is the city's main employer. Additionally, they say the city boasts a vibrant arts & culture scene.
Coeur d'Alene came in at No. 5 on the list.
"Filling out the top five is Coeur d’Alene, a wonderfully picturesque city situated on the lake that shares its name with a scenic mountain backdrop," the study says. "The city is a tourist hot spot thanks to several ski resorts in the area, and like many other Idaho cities, has witnessed significant growth in recent years."
Post Falls and Lewiston rounded out the list in ninth and 10th, respectively.
Moscow and Coeur d'Alene found themselves sandwiched around a trio of Ada County/Treasure Valley cities including runner-up Boise, third-place Eagle and Meridian in fourth.
The study ranked over 2,500 qualified cities with populations above 25,000 and enough data to analyze including five factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.