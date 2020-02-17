SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study reports Spokane is among the top 30 "Best Cities for Newlyweds."
In the study from Destify, the Lilac City ranked 26th out of over 300 U.S. cities for newlywed couples to put down roots.
The study factors in affordability, age of residents, access to nightlife and more. It compared cities across five metrics, including the following data for Spokane:
- Median household income: $44,768
- Median home cost: $224,000
- Percent of newlyweds: 16%
- Affordability score: 99
- Restaurants and dining: 221 restaurants (per 100,000 people)
Spokane was not just the only city in Washington state, but the only city from the Pacific Northwest to rank in the top 30 of the study.
Pittsburgh ranked first on the list, followed by St. Louis, Orlando, Atlanta and Columbia.
