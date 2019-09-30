SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane area has been ranked as one of the best in the country for "Millennial Mothers," according to a study.
Smart Asset released its 2019 edition of the "Best Places for Millennial Mothers" study, focused on the best areas for millennial women who are looking to become or who have recently become mothers.
The study focused on data for 100 metro areas and used nine metrics such as average earnings for women, concentration of OB/GYNs, annual childcare cost, mortality rates and some other affordability factors.
The Spokane/Spokane Valley area came in at No. 4 in the study, tying with the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area in Arkansas and Missouri.
Spokane ranked in the top half of the study for six of the nine metrics in consideration, scoring an 85.59 on the index.
"Specifically, child and infant mortality rates in Spokane County are low, and Washington State ties for the third-highest maternity and paternity leave rating, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families’ report on working family caregivers," the study reads.
Worcester (MA-CT) ranked first in the study and was followed by Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington (2nd, MN-WI) and Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway (3rd, AR).