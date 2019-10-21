The University of Washington is the top Dawg when it comes to colleges & universities in the Evergreen state, according to a study.
WalletHub released its list of "2020's Best College & University Rankings," with UW topping the list for schools in Washington. Gonzaga University was the runner-up, while Whitman College (3rd), Washington State University (4th) and Eastern Washington University (5th) rounded out the top 5.
The study included over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 33 key measures, with data sets grouped into seven categories like student selectivity, cost & financing and career outcomes. The metrics ranged from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
UW has the top admission rate, gender & racial diversity and post-attendance median salary among Washington schools and was third in graduation rate. UW additionally ranked 73rd nationally in the poll and was in the 93rd percentile, ranking 50th overall in campus experience, 100th in student selectivity, and 107th in career outcomes.
Gonzaga ranked 117th overall and was in the 88th percentile nationally. GU had the third-best educational outcomes ranking and was 122nd in career outcomes. Among Washington schools, GU ranked in the top four in admission rate (4th), student-faculty ratio (2nd), graduation rate (2nd) and post-attendance median salary (3rd).
Whitman College had the best student-faculty ratio and graduation rate in Washington, and ranked 190th overall in the country. Nationally, Whitman had the 77th-best faculty resources rank and was 107th in student selectivity. In the college category, Whitman was 26th overall and had top-25 rankings for student selectivity, faculty resources and educational outcomes.
WSU ranked 231st overall in the rankings, with its best category rank being educational outcomes (189th) and career outcomes (203rd). EWU was 356th overall, posting the 117th-best cost & financing rank.
The study also included regional rankings, with UW ranked 16th in the west followed by Gonzaga (24th), Whitman (37th), WSU (44th), EWU (66th) and Central Washington University (76th).
