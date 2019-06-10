Another week, another strong national showing for Washington in a study. WalletHub has ranked Washington fourth on the list of "Most Fun States to Visit in America."
Washington cracked the top five in another study, ranking fourth with a 51.12 score to sit behind No. 1 California (61.57), No. 2 Florida (58.21), No. 3 New York (57.85) and ahead of No. 5 Colorado (49.71). Other northwest states included Oregon at No. 9, Idaho at 32nd and Montana at No. 36.
Washington came in at No. 4 overall in the "Entertainment & Recreation" rank and 13th in "Nightlife."
We all define “fun” a bit differently. And hopefully the place in which we live caters to our personal ideas of entertainment," WalletHub wrote. "But that’s not always the case, which may drive people to live somewhere new."
The study compares 50 states across 26 key indicators of fun that won't necessarily break the bank, such as movie costs, national park access or casinos per capita.
"There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life," the study said. "These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them."
According to the study, Washington ranked fifth in Movie Theaters per capita, while Idaho tied for first with most skiing facilities per capita.
Other recent studies have listed Washington with the best state economy and the fifth-most pet friendly.