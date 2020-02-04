Idaho has the second-rudest drivers in the country, according to a new study.
The study from Insurify states that Idaho has 60.3 percent more rude drivers than the national average.
Rankings in the study are based on analysis of millions of insurance applications, with rude behavior defined as failure to yield violations, failure to stop violations, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit and runs. For state rankings, the study calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more of these violations on their record.
Idaho recorded the second-highest share of rude drivers in the nation, with 47.5 cited for "rude-driving behavior" out of 1,000.
According to the study, tailgating rates in Idaho are 4.89 times the national average.
"Failure to yield violations are also much more common in this state than in others; drivers in the Gem State are 2.6 times as likely than average to commit a failure to yield to a pedestrian violation and 2.07 times as likely to fail to yield the right of way to another driver," the study added.
Washington ranked 20th in the study for rude-driving behavior, with 32.6 drivers cited out of 1,000, 10.5 percent more than the national average. Washington ranked 97.8 percent higher than the national average for tailgating, and above 30 percent higher for failure to yield.
Virginia was ranked the rudest-driving state with 48.5 out of 1,000 drivers cited for rude-driving behavior. Wyoming (3), New York (4) and Georgia (5) rounded out the top five.
