Washington has topped the list of the "States with the Best Economies" in a study by WalletHub, while Idaho also cracked the top 10.
The Evergreen State came in at No. 1, ranking first in "Economic Activity," fourth in "Economic Health" and second in "Innovation Potential" for a total score of 77.60, beating runner-up Utah by over four points.
Washington ranked in the top five in several metrics in comparison to other states, having the highest GDP growth, most exports per capita, most independent inventor patents per 1,000 working-age population, fifth-highest change in non-farm payrolls and fourth-highest percentage of jobs in high-tech industries
Idaho comes in at No. 7 with a score of 58.23, boasted by the second-best ranking in Economic Health. Additionally, the Gem State came in at No. 13 in Economic Activity and ranked 18th in Innovation Potential.
The Pacific Northwest had a strong showing in the study, with Oregon coming in at No. 8 with a 56.83 score.
In the study, compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data sets ranged from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.