PULLMAN, Wash. - A study says Washington State University has the safest college campus in the Evergreen state.
The study from YourLocalSecurity.com ranked WSU first in Washington and 30th overall.
Analysts in the study calculated several factors in determining campus safety, including hate crime, property crime, violent crime and violence against woman.
WSU had a total score of 14.37 in the study, with rates of 1.21 violent crimes, 10.95 property crimes and 2.21 hate crimes per 10,000 people.
BYU-Idaho (Rexburg) was ranked the safest in the Gem State and first overall in the study. Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest, Montana State University (Bozeman, Mont.) and Oregon State University (Corvallis, Ore.) ranked first in their respective states.
The study involved data from the U.S. Department of Education's Campus Safety and Security and the FBI's Uniform Crime Report. From there, analysts narrowed the study down to only public, private and non-profit institutions with a minimum of 5,000 students offering two or four-year degrees. Hawaii, Iowa and Mississippi were omitted from the study due to some colleges not submitting info to the FBI in those states.
