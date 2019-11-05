A study has ranked Washington and Idaho as some of the least-fattest states in America.
WalletHub released its study of "2019's Fattest States in America" on Tuesday, with Washington ranking 42nd and Idaho sitting 38th.
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics, ranging from share of overweight and obese population, to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.
Washington was in the bottom 10 of the study, making the Evergreen state one of the least "fat" states in the country. Washington had a score of 51.89, ranking 41st in the "Obesity & Overweight Prevalence" rank, 44th in the "Food & Fitness" rank and 26th in the "Health Consequences" rank. Among the metrics used, Washington recorded the lowest percentage of physically-inactive adults.
Idaho's score of 52.41 ranked just below fellow Northwest states Oregon (37) and Montana (35). Idaho ranked 47th in "Obesity & Overweight Prevalence," 25th in "Health Consequences," and 21st in "Food & Fitness."
Mississippi made the claim of the "Fattest State" in the study, with West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama rounding out the top five. Utah ranked as the least fat state ahead of Colorado, Massachusetts, Connecticut and California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.