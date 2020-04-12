RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff Department says a subject was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Love's Travel Stop late Saturday night.
Ritzville Police responded to the Love's Travel Stop on SR-261 around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night regarding a call of a suicidal subject.
A Ritzville PD officer and Washington State Patrol Trooper contacted a subject in the parking lot, and at some point in the contact the Ritzville officer discharged his weapon and struck the subject.
Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the subject to East Adams Rural Community Hospital, where the subject was later pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Department says the scene was secured and a machete was located. The Central Basin Investigation Team responded and will be conducting further investigation into the incident.
"More information will be released in 48 hours," the ACSD said. "We understand the need to inform the public but want to allow time for the independent investigative team to investigate this event to ensure any information given is absolutely accurate. This time period also allows for the family of the subject to be notified. We appreciate your understanding."
