COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Jesse Spitzer, the man who fled police for a week, leading them on a multi-state manhunt, was sentenced to life in prison Friday.
Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
Judge Lamont Berecz sentenced Spitzer to life in prison with 20 years fixed. Meaning Spitzer will be eligible for parol at the end of the first 20 years.
"There may be no garuntee that you will be released. This is up to you and your willingness to enagage in treatment. Should you not, you are a risk to society and life is warranted," Berecz said.
