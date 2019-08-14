The chance to have a hand in Bloomsday history is back!
The Lilac Bloomsday Association announced the annual finisher shirt design contest Wednesday, and is officially accepting submissions for the 2020 finisher t-shirt.
The deadline to submit designs is Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019. The lucky winner whose design is selected will receive $1,000 along with the claim to fame of having 40,000 or more finishers donning the shirt following the race.
The design can have up to six colors and there will also be a one-color imprint of the sponsor logo on the sleeve. Artists can recommend a shirt color, though the ultimate decision is made by Bloomsday officials. The words Lilac Bloomsday Run (or Bloomsday), Spokane, Washington, 2020 (or ’20), and Finisher must be incorporated into the design.
Designs must also be able to transfer well in the screen-printing process. Designs can be submitted at the Bloomsday building or at Paper & Cup in Kendall Yards. They can also be mailed to the Lilac Bloomsday Association at 1414 N. Belt St. Spokane, WA 99201.
Artists will be notified by mid-October if their design has been selected, and are not allowed to reveal their design until the first person crosses the finish line at Bloomsday on May 3, 2020. The winner will be publicized as the official shirt designer.
Bloomsday provided the following notes regarding submissions:
- Designs should be no larger than 13 inches high and 11 inches wide.
- Artist’s name, postal address, email address and phone number must be on the back of each design.
- Please do not send CDs.
- We discourage artists from submitting PDFs or other electronic files. We recommend submitting designs in as polished a HARD COPY form as possible.
- Artwork cannot be returned.
Questions regarding this process can be directed to Race Director Jon Neill, jon@bloomsdayrun.org, phone (509) 838-1579, ext. 11.