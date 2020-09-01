SPOKANE, WASH- You can have your say on what the new flag for Spokane will look like.
Starting Tuesday, September 1st, the public can submit their designs for a new city flag.
“I believe that creating an inclusive and open process for selecting a new design will allow the people of Spokane to choose a flag which they will embrace as a symbol for our city’s identity, history, and diversity,” said Commission Chair Josh Hiler. said in a press release
Scyla Dowd, a commission member, also echoes this sentiment. “As a young person in Spokane, I see a lack of pride in our community. This process and the selection of a new flag is so exciting and I hope it gets our young people more involved and encourages them to speak out about changes that affect their city.” Dowd said in the release.
Designs must follow guidelines adopted by the commission, including being positive and inclusive, having a striking design that looks good when viewed from both sides, and being reflective of Spokane’s diverse community. Attached are the full submission guidelines and information on the voting process that will follow.
A person can submit up to three times and can be submitted online at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/commissions/flag-commission/submissions/
or by mail by mailing them to Spokane Flag Commission, City of Spokane, City Hall 7th floor, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane, WA, 99201
The last day to submit a design is October 1st.
