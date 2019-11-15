Following the death of a 19-year-old Washington State University freshman, likely from an alcohol overdose, student drinking has come into focus in Pullman.
"We need to figure out, I think, a better way to educate students and to try to prevent these types of things from happening," Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins
When it comes to prevention, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a guide about how parents can help their college-aged students with the transition into college life and how to approach the subject of alcohol.
"Talk with your young adult about avoiding underage drinking, even if you suspect alcohol use during high school," the guide said.
According to the SAMHSA, research suggests that teens who talked with their parents about strategies to avoid alcohol before beginning their first year of college were more likely to avoid alcohol, limit its use and spend less time with heavy-drinking peers.
They encourage finding ways to raise the topic naturally. Discussing majors can become a conversation about how alcohol can disrupt academic success. Housing selection can become a conversation about whether substance-free residents halls are an option. Touring the campus can be an opportunity to see how many alcohol outlets are in the community.
The SAMHSA also noted how it's important to note a school's alcohol use policy together with your student. Find out if students are required to complete an online course on alcohol use, if the school has different sanctions for student athletes and if there are consequences that may affect your student's ability to stay in school
It's also important to keep the conversation about alcohol use going throughout the student's college years.
"College is a significant investment of time and money. Help ensure that your young adult gets the most out of the college experience. What you say, or do not say, about alcohol can make a lifetime of difference," the SAMHSA said.
