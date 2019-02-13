KELLOGG, Idaho - A Shoshone County substance detection dog helped the Kellogg Police make an arrest after a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Lulu was brought to the area of East Cameron in Kellogg by Deputy Abshire to assist the Kellogg Police Department on a traffic stop.
Deputy Lulu was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the 1995 Ford Escort. Deputy Lulu alerted to the vehicle, indicating to Deputy Abshire that the occupants of the car might have controlled substances.
A white, powdery substance and marijuana were found as a result of the investigation, as well as various drug paraphernalia items, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Deputy Abshire took 23-year-old Michael Kramer of Pinehurst into custody on multiple charges. Another Pinehurst man, 34-year-old Jeremy Cruzan, was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and is pending additional charges.