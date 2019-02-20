Subway rider killed when his clothes got stuck on a moving train at New York's Grand Central Station

NEW YORK, NY - Tragedy on a New York City subway when a man's clothing becomes stuck on a moving train.
It happened at Grand Central Station Tuesday night.
Police say the 37-year-old's clothing became stuck on a subway car dragging him underneath the train.
His body was recovered further down the track.
Service on the rail line was suspended for hours during the emergency response.
It's not clear how or what clothing got caught on the train.
The victim has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.