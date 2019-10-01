SPOKANE, Wash. - With below freezing temperatures, people experiencing homelessness are doing everything they can to stay warm and the community is doing everything it can to make sure they do.
The unseasonably cold temperatures have made it feel like winter in the Inland Northwest.
No one knows that better than Monica Tittle, who's been homeless now for the last couple of years.
"It was bitterly cold, a lot of people out there don't have any blankets," Tittle said. "We're having a hard time. I'm one of them unfortunately."
The freezing temperatures have forced Tittle and her dog, Jackson, to find a place to stay the last couple of nights.
"They were at capacity, but they still made room," she said.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the sudden change in temperatures caught a lot of people off guard.
"I really think this effort saved lives throughout our vulnerable community," Schaeffer said.
Over the weekend, Spokane Police and firefighters were making sure people out in the elements knew what resources were available and getting them into a safe environment.
"We handed out well over 80 blankets, 25 backpacks, but more importantly, we were able to refer people and get them into shelters. That was the primary purpose," Schaeffer said.
Tittle said she appreciates what the community is doing to help people like her but she would like to see the city do more. For now, she's planning on staying in shelters, at least until the weather changes.
"Hopefully we'll stay warm, I hope," Tittle said.