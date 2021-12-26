squall

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service sent an urgent alert regarding a large area snow squall blowing in and causing near zero visibility from Spokane Valley, all the way to further east beyond Rose Lake, ID.

Squalls are short, intense bursts of inclement weather that are known to cause extreme hazards. The best course of action is to shelter in place, and wait until it passes before attempting to travel. As they tend to have short durations, it's better to be cautious and wait it out.

Already, there have been accidents on I-90, including one rollover. Traffic is backed up and slow-moving.  Stay put or wait it out. If you must drive, do so slowly.

Near-zero visibility on I-90 

