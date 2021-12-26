Weather Alert

Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho tonight through at Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions. The focus for snow will shift from Northeastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night into Monday southward into Southeastern Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread snow, potentially moderate to heavy in areas, will arrive late in the week around Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur tonight into early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&