...LIGHTNING WITH THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOLLOWED BY DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL BRING CRITICAL
FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...
.There will be multiple fire weather hazards resulting in
critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday evening. Dry
and breezy winds this afternoon and evening across the east slopes
and into the western Columbia Basin is expected. Elevated
nocturnal thunderstorms are expected late tonight and Wednesday
morning across the eastern third of WA and the ID Panhandle. Then
a cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon bringing more gusty
winds and dry conditions.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE
AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho
Panhandle and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and
Spokane Area.
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms late tonight and
Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms.
* Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty
outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms.
* Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent in the valleys and 20 to
33 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may
lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds Wednesday
afternoon and evening may lead to fire spread of any new or
existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&