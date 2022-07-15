SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is heating up, but you can beat the heat by taking a dive into a public pool!
In Spokane, open swim at all six public pools are free for all ages! Just be sure to sign up for the Splash Pass. You also have the option of receiving notifications of special events and closures of the pools by signing up.
Open swim is 1 - 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all pools. Comstock, A.M. Cannon, and Hillyard pools are also open 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, while Liberty and Shadle are open 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
All pools are closed on Sunday.
To see the schedule for swim lessons and other services, visit the Spokane Recreation page.
If you'd rather hit up the Spokane Valley pools, be aware they're facing a shortage of lifeguards this year, so open swim hours are reduced. You can find the full schedules on the City of Spokane Valley website.
For open swim, Terrace View Pool will have two sessions Monday through Friday, with the first from 1:30 - 3 p.m. and the second from 3:30 - 5 p.m.
Park Road Pool will have two open swim sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 1:30 - 3 p.m. and from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Saturday will have a third session from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Valley Mission Pool will not have open swim this season.