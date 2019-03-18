Parents, ready or not, summer break is around the corner. If you've got little ones who aren't interested in a traditional summer sports camp, there's another option coming up. This kind of camp has got something for everyone, because it changes every week. Next Level Performance Institute is in Spokane Valley, and one of the owners, Adam Smith, says he'll find a way to include everyone, even if they can't afford it.
"Our camp looks to be something that's initiative, as far as each week we're going to have different themed weeks that teaches kids life skills, everything from martial arts, weapons, medical skills, biking week, climbing week, we hope to have something new for kids," Smith said.
Smith said the camps he's had in the past for kids have been so successful, that now they're looking to expand. Smith said he's purchasing a lot on Nora, near Evergreen and Pines, but he needs some help from people who passionate about construction to get this building ready for the kids. The lot is 2 acres, and Smith said he's hoping by the summer of 2020, it'll be ready for the 11-week summer camp.
Smith said if it wasn't for the camps he went to as a kid, he'd probably be on the wrong path, so this is his way of giving back. If you're interested in helping, reach out to Adam Smith on Facebook at Next Level Performance Institute.