The HEAT is on! Daytime highs are set to pop into the 90's and 100's to kick off the work week. Making Monday the hottest day we've seen so far this year. There are heat advisories in place from 11AM through 11PM for the L.C Valley, Cascade Valley's and the Basin with highs set to hit anywhere from 95° to 105°.
After a BLAST of heat Monday, breezy and cooler conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will slide through Tuesday, bringing gusty southwesterly winds in excess of 35 mph and a slight chance for thunderstorms.
We will see a brief cool down Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the low 80's and then the mid 70's mid-week, before climbing back up into the 80's for a beautiful stretch of Summer weather to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.