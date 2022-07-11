High pressure will begin to strengthen over the western half of the U.S, delivering a stretch of hot daytime highs. Tuesday will be the hottest day in the 7-day forecast, with highs topping out in the 90's and triple digits for part of the Basin and LC Valley.
We are watching a system that will move through overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Inland northwest. The biggest issue with these storms is the timing. With it being so dry and hot, and then factoring in the threat of lightning equals the potential for new fire starts.
Behind Tuesday nights system, winds will pick up for the Cascade Valleys and Basin and temperatures will cool just slightly back into the upper 80's. The remainder of the week will be dominated by high pressure, bringing plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will hover in the upper 80's and 90's through the start of this next week.