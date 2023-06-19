Leslie Lowe
A cold upper-level low will continue to deliver very Fall like conditions with cooler than average temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger into Wednesday, with the coldest/wettest day expected Tuesday with highs only reaching into the low 60's. 
 
Mother Nature giving us a boost as Summer officially kicks off on Wednesday with clearing skies and highs that will head back into the mid to upper 70's. 
Thursday through Sunday, high pressure strengthens delivering mainly sunny skies and highs in the 80's for Hoopfest weekend.    
 

